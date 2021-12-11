Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs
    The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn’t have pursued criminal charges if he’d admitted lying three years ago, Your Content has learned.

    Eddie Johnson was in charge of the Chicago Police Department when Smollett was arrested in February 2019.

    He was fired in December 2019 after being caught drunk and asleep at the wheel; he also had flings with staff.

    Johnson on Friday appeared on NewsNation’s Morning in America to discuss the Smollett verdict.

    He said that he would not have pursued criminal charges if Smollett had admitted he was lying back in 2019.

    ‘This wasn’t the crime of the century, he didn’t kill anybody,’ he said in his interview on Friday.

    Smollett however maintained his innocence despite mounting evidence he had staged the hoax attack.

    Johnson said the fact he kept the noose on around his neck was a red flag: ‘I don’t think there’s many black people in America with a noose around their neck and wouldn’t immediately take it off’.

    He also found it unbelievable that Smollett’s Subway sandwich was still in tact after the apparent attack.

    ‘He comes back, gets attacked in a hate crime supposed hate crime he got up and still had that Subway sandwich with him? That doesn’t happen’ he said.

    Smollett is facing up to 20 years behind bars when he is sentenced; his sentencing date has not been set,’according to News Break.

    Smollett is facing up to 20 years behind bars when he is sentenced; his sentencing date has not been set,'according to News Break.

