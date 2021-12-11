China is building a 12,000mph hypersonic plane that can transport 10 passengers to anywhere in the world within an hour

China is building a 12,000mph hypersonic plane that will be able to take 10 passengers to anywhere in the world within an hour , Your Content has learned.

The 148ft long plane is nearly a third larger than a Boeing 737.

12,000mph aircraft will be able to fly faster than five times the speed of sound.

Chinese scientists based the plane’s design off plans abandoned by Nasa ,’according to The SUN.

