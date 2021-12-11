CNN producer is accused of luring mom and nine year old daughter to his Vermont ski home to ‘train’ the minor to be sexually submissive telling them a ‘woman is a woman regardless of her age’

A CNN employee has been charged on Friday accused of luring a mother and her young daughter to come his home to ‘train’ her to be sexually submissive, Your Content has learned.

John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut has been arrested charged with enticing minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

From April to July of 2020, Griffin allegedly used online messaging applications to communicate with people purporting to be the parents of minor daughters.

He allegedly attempted to impress ideas, that a ‘woman is a woman regardless of her age,’ and that women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men.

Griffin who was a producer with CNN is alleged to have sought to persuade parents to allow him to ‘train their daughters to be sexually submissive’

In June 2020, Griffin paid $3,000 for a mother of 9 and 13 year old daughters to fly from Nevada to Boston to be ‘trained properly’

After picking them up, the daughter allegedly was directed to engage in unlawful sexual activity at Griffin’s request.

In April 2020, Griffin held a ‘virtual training session’ instructing a mother and her 14 year old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other.

On each count, Griffin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in jail,’according to The Daily Advent.

