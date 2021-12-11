Denver’s first snowfall of the season breaks 87 year old record

Denver finally got its first snowfall of the season on Friday and it was one for the books, shattering an 87 year old record for the city’s latest first snow, Your Content has learned.

The official measurement at the Denver International Airport was 0.3 inches, said Jim Kalina, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Boulder.

Before Friday, the Mile High City’s latest first snow was on November 21, 1934.

As the winter storms start dumping snow, states may see the effects of a lack of snowplow drivers due to the nationwide labor shortage,’according to NBC4.

