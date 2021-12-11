Saturday, December 11, 2021
Saturday, December 11, 2021
More

    Denver’s first snowfall of the season breaks 87 year old record
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Denver finally got its first snowfall of the season on Friday and it was one for the books, shattering an 87 year old record for the city’s latest first snow, Your Content has learned.

    Denver finally got its first snowfall of the season on Friday, shattering an 87 year old record for the city’s latest occurring first snow.

    - Advertisement -

    The official measurement at the Denver International Airport was 0.3 inches, said Jim Kalina, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Boulder.

    Before Friday, the Mile High City’s latest first snow was on November 21, 1934.

    As the winter storms start dumping snow, states may see the effects of a lack of snowplow drivers due to the nationwide labor shortage,’according to NBC4.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.