Dramatic moment NYPD officers opened fire on ‘Own Every Dollar’ gang members driving BMW as they mounted curb and tried to flee during hunt for robbers who stole $4M from wealthy NYC restaurant diners eating outside

Dramatic video shows the moment an NYPD officer opened fire on ‘Own Every Dollar’ gang members as they drove a black BMW onto the curb nearly hitting a group of pedestrians, Your Content has learned.

CCTV videos show the moment an NYPD officer fired at members of the Own Every Dollar gang as they drove on the sidewalk in an attempt to get away.

The dramatic footage showed a black BMW mount the curb before barreling down the sidewalk outside Pergola restaurant on October 11.

The vehicle narrowly missed pedestrians before being shot at three times.

The shots stopped the vehicle forcing the three men to run away on foot.

Wilson Mendez, 19, was taken into custody while the two other men got away.

Police say he is a member of the Own Every Dollar gang who are suspected of 12 jewelry heists in New York City in the last four months,’according to The News Advent.

