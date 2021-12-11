Saturday, December 11, 2021
Saturday, December 11, 2021
More

    Dramatic moment NYPD officers opened fire on ‘Own Every Dollar’ gang members driving BMW as they mounted curb and tried to flee during hunt for robbers who stole $4M from wealthy NYC restaurant diners eating outside
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Dramatic video shows the moment an NYPD officer opened fire on ‘Own Every Dollar’ gang members as they drove a black BMW onto the curb nearly hitting a group of pedestrians, Your Content has learned.

    CCTV videos show the moment an NYPD officer fired at members of the Own Every Dollar gang as they drove on the sidewalk in an attempt to get away.

    - Advertisement -

    The dramatic footage showed a black BMW mount the curb before barreling down the sidewalk outside Pergola restaurant on October 11.

    The vehicle narrowly missed pedestrians before being shot at three times.

    The shots stopped the vehicle forcing the three men to run away on foot.

    Wilson Mendez, 19, was taken into custody while the two other men got away.

    - Advertisement -

    Police say he is a member of the Own Every Dollar gang who are suspected of 12 jewelry heists in New York City in the last four months,’according to The News Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.