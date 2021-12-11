Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America’s dominant strain in a matter of weeks
    A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic only to be correct believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S, Your Content has learned.

    Dr Michael Osterholm, who correctly predicted the summer Delta variant surge, thinks Omicron will soon take over as America’s dominant strain.

    Currently, the Delta variant still accounts for around 99% of sequenced cases while still less than 100 Omicron cases have been sequenced.

    Osterholm believes that can quickly change, based on transmission data he has seen from South Africa, and the strain’s ability to evade vaccine protection.

    He said it could be a gift, as the Omicron variant is believed to cause mild infection, and it could quickly give everyone virus killing antibodies ,’according to CNN.

