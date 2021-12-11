Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Fears up to 100 people may have been killed after tornadoes ripped through Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois ‘shredding’ nursing home and destroying Amazon warehouse
    By Your Content Staff
    At least 50 people are thought to have been killed in Kentucky, and there are multiple fatalities at an Amazon distribution center in Illinois, after at least 24 tornadoes ripped across the South and Midwest of the US, Your Content has learned.

    At least 50 people are thought to have died in killer tornadoes in Kentucky, though the toll could rise up to 100.

    Tornadoes have ripped through Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, causing mass destruction.

    The Kentucky town of Mayfield was devastated by the storms with the courthouse losing its roof and its tower.

    A nursing home resident died in Arkansas after the building was ‘shredded’ and another was killed in Missouri.

    Meanwhile people were trapped in a collapsed Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois,’according to ABC.

