Fears up to 100 people may have been killed after tornadoes ripped through Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois ‘shredding’ nursing home and destroying Amazon warehouse

At least 50 people are thought to have died in killer tornadoes in Kentucky, though the toll could rise up to 100.

Tornadoes have ripped through Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, causing mass destruction.

The Kentucky town of Mayfield was devastated by the storms with the courthouse losing its roof and its tower.

A nursing home resident died in Arkansas after the building was ‘shredded’ and another was killed in Missouri.

Meanwhile people were trapped in a collapsed Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois,’according to ABC.

