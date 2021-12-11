Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Florida student armed with AR-15 arrested before he could commit mass shooting say police caught by Snapchat
    A failing Florida college student who recently purchased an automatic rifle was arrested hours after boasting on Snapchat about ‘plotting to shoot up the campus’ on the final day before winter break when two classmates saw his post and reported him to campus security, Your Content has learned.

    John Hagins, 19, was arrested after allegedly sharing his plans on social media to shoot up his university campus.

    He was taken into custody on Thursday after authorities arrested him at his apartment near Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

    Cops found a KelTec SUB2000 automatic weapon and 300 rounds of 9-mm. ammunition inside his backpack, officials said.

    Police said Hagins had reportedly planned to carry out the mass shooting later that day, which was also the final day of classes before winter break.

    Daytona Beach Police said it was able to stop the suspect’s plan after classmates alerted campus security to his threatening social media messages.

    Hagins allegedly sold his car to purchase the firearm and rounds of ammunition,’according to The Hill.

