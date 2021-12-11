‘I have a right to protect my property’ Washington man shoots dead one burglar and injures another after they burst into his home at 4:30am

A married father of three in Washington state shot dead a burglar who had broken into the family’s home and wounded another before telling cops, ‘I have a right to defend myself.’, Your Content has learned.

Jerahme Smith, 31, claimed he was at home with his sister when the two potential robbers kicked in his back door at around 4:20am.

He noted that one of them had a weapon, which i what made Smith open fire against them to defend he and his sister.

‘When everything first started, the first thing I had to do was take a few breaths and calm myself because I knew it could have gone one of two ways,’ he said.

Local police said they got a call from a homeowner for a home invasion at around 4:30am. The homeowner, presumably Smith, said he shot at the intruders.

Smith, who has lived in the home in Spanaway with his wife and three kids for three years, maintained that he acted in self defense,’according to FOX13.

