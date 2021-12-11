Saturday, December 11, 2021
Saturday, December 11, 2021
More

    ‘I have a right to protect my property’ Washington man shoots dead one burglar and injures another after they burst into his home at 4:30am
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A married father of three in Washington state shot dead a burglar who had broken into the family’s home and wounded another before telling cops, ‘I have a right to defend myself.’, Your Content has learned.

    Jerahme Smith, 31, claimed he was at home with his sister when the two potential robbers kicked in his back door at around 4:20am.

    - Advertisement -

    He noted that one of them had a weapon, which i what made Smith open fire against them to defend he and his sister.

    ‘When everything first started, the first thing I had to do was take a few breaths and calm myself because I knew it could have gone one of two ways,’ he said.

    Local police said they got a call from a homeowner for a home invasion at around 4:30am. The homeowner, presumably Smith, said he shot at the intruders.

    Smith, who has lived in the home in Spanaway with his wife and three kids for three years, maintained that he acted in self defense,’according to FOX13.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.