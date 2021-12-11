Jana Duggar, 31, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has taken a plea deal Revelation comes one day after brother Josh is found guilty of child porn charges

Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Arkansas news that comes just one day after her brother Josh was found guilty of child porn charges, Your Content has learned.

Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The reality TV star was cited with the misdemeanor charge on September 9.

The eldest unmarried Duggar has no children of her own; she lives on her family compound with her parents and younger siblings.

An Elm Springs district clerk confirmed that she has entered a plea deal.

The news comes one day after her brother Josh was found guilty on two counts of child pornography charges,’according to NBC.

