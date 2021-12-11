Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Kansas cop's three-month-old puppy Ranger was shot and beheaded in 'targeted attack' because of owner's job
    By Your Content Staff
    A Kansas police officer’s three-month-old puppy was shot and beheaded in what police officers described as a ‘targeted attack’ because of the owner’s job, Your Content has learned.

    On December 3 a Parsons Police Department officer reported her three month old puppy named Ranger had been killed.

    The officer said she let the pure bred black German Shepard out into a fenced yard at about 7 am and found the puppy beheaded at about about 2 pm.

    Police said the puppy was killed in a separate location where he was shot in the head and then decapitated before he was returned to the officer’s yard.

    Police say they believe the killer or killers targeted the innocent pup because it’s owner was an officer.

    Due to it being a ‘targeted attack’ of an officer’s home, the Parsons Police Department is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information that leads to an arrest,’according to FOX News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

