    Man, 29, shot and killed outside hotel in heart of New Orleans as city surpasses last year’s murder rate
    By Your Content Staff
    A 29 year old man was shot and killed just outside a New Orleans hotel located in the heart of the city’s tourist area after another man was gunned down in another part of the city as the Big Easy matched last year’s murder rate, Your Content has learned.

    A 29 year old man was shot and killed in New Orleans’ busy St. Charles Avenue on Friday near the Pontchartrain Hotel at around 3 pm.

    The 29 year old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    The victim was taking trash out when a truck pulled up and masked men opened fire on him, shooting and killing him.

    The 29 year old was the second homicide victim in the city on Friday, police also were investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Lower 9th Ward area,’according to The Daily Mail.

