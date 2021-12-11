Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Nine year old girl is adopted from foster care by her second grade teacher drawing comparison to Matilda and Miss Honey
    A nine year old girl has been adopted from foster care by her second grade teacher in a story that’s being compared that of Matilda and Miss Honey, Your Content has learned.

    Loralie Henry pent four years in foster care, which was almost half of her life.

    ‘It was actually really scary, too. I didn’t know what to expect in other homes or what they would feed me,’ she said.

    Zoe Henry, her second grade teacher, was a single mother with no intention of adopting before she had Loralie with a student.

    But as soon as she saw the little girl, she knew: ‘I am going to adopt this little girl. She’s my daughter’

    Within two days Loralie was living with Zoe, and on November. 20, National Adoption Day, the adoption became official.

    They are being compared to Matilda and Miss Honey from the 1996 film Matilda, based on a 1988 book by Roald Dahl,’according to ABC7.

