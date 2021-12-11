Saturday, December 11, 2021
Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules that schools cannot force state’s schoolchildren to remain masked reversing a rule that has been in place for months
    A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania school children was thrown out by the state Supreme Court, raising the prospect that at least some students may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering, Your Content has learned.

    Pennsylvania’s mask mandate for state schoolchildren took effect in September.

    The Commonwealth Court ruling in November that acting health secretary Alison Beam lacked authority to require masks.

    They found Beam did not follow state laws about enacting regulations and acted without a required existing disaster emergency from the governor.

    The state’s Supreme Court upheld the Commonwealth Court’s ruling.

    As of the end of July, 59 of 474 school districts submitted plans to the state Education Department that mandated masks for the current school year.

    Those 59 will still be able to enforce mask mandates, if they wish, but school districts that do not want to cannot be forced by the state,’according to FOX5.

