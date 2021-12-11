Scuba diving YouTuber discovers Pontiac containing human remains at bottom of Tennessee river Major breakthrough in cold case of two missing teens who were last seen 21 years ago

A Scuba diving YouTuber has discovered a car containing human remains that’s connected to a cold case of two Tennessee teens who went missing 21 years ago, Your Content has learned.

Jeremy Beau Sides of the channel Exploring with Nug found a black Pontiac Grand Am with human remains during a dive mission in late November.

Jeremy Bechtel, 17, and Erin Foster, 18, went missing without a trace in the small town of Sparta in 2000.

The newly discovered vehicle had belonged to Foster because the license plates match up,’according to The New York Times.

