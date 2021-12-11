Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Scuba diving YouTuber discovers Pontiac containing human remains at bottom of Tennessee river Major breakthrough in cold case of two missing teens who were last seen 21 years ago
    By Your Content Staff
    A Scuba diving YouTuber has discovered a car containing human remains that’s connected to a cold case of two Tennessee teens who went missing 21 years ago, Your Content has learned.

    A Scuba diving YouTuber discovered a car connected to a cold case of two Tennessee teens who went missing 21 years ago.

    Jeremy Beau Sides of the channel Exploring with Nug found a black Pontiac Grand Am with human remains during a dive mission in late November.

    Jeremy Bechtel, 17, and Erin Foster, 18, went missing without a trace in the small town of Sparta in 2000.

    The newly discovered vehicle had belonged to Foster because the license plates match up,’according to The New York Times.

