Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Serbian influencer and YouTuber Kristina Kika Dukic, 21, is found dead after being ‘bullied on Instagram’
    A Serbian Youtuber has been found dead at the age of 21 after being subjected to years of alleged bullying and trolling on social media, Your Content has learned.

    Kristina ‘Kika’ Dukic was found dead in Belgrade, at around 11:40pm December 8.

    Police reported no signs of foul play but investigation is said to be still ongoing.

    Social media star had more than one million followers but often spoke of trolls.

    Online accounts vilified her looks and accused her of having had plastic surgery,’according to The SUN.

