Saturday, December 11, 2021
    She fled war torn Afghanistan as a 16 year old with her family to start a new life of freedom in Australia only to be murdered in her new adopted country by a man she was ‘forced to marry’ and barely knew
    When Ruqia Haidari fled Afghanistan with her family as a 16 year old she assumed the worst of that wretched life was behind her, Your Content has learned.

    Ruqia Haidari was murdered by her older husband after their arranged marriage.

    She was devastated when she learned she would be made to marry Uber driver.

    Mother of young bride accused of forcing her daughter to marry eventual killer.

    Police allege she arranged the marriage in exchange for a $15,000 dowry.

    Ms Haidari had been convinced her marriage would still allow her to study.

    Her mother had allegedly wanted $20,000 from her husband killer,’according to The Daily Advent.

