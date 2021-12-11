Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Suspected shoplifter hits NYPD cop in the face and knocks her to the ground before running off in crime plagued city
    By Your Content Staff
    Shocking video footage captured the moment a suspected shoplifter punched an NYPD cop in the face, knocking her to the ground before running from the store as crime in the city continue to spiral out of control, Your Content has learned.

    Shocking video footage captured the moment an NYPD cop was hit in the face by a suspected shoplifter at a Duane Reade store on Friday.

    The suspect was recognized by the store’s manager and asked a female cop to step inside and monitor him.

    He was then seen pushing the cop away after being approached by her before knocking her to the ground.

    The officer suffered a cut to her ear and a broken bone in her face, cops said.

    This incident comes after a 4.9 increase in larcenies in NYC,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

