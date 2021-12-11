Suspected shoplifter hits NYPD cop in the face and knocks her to the ground before running off in crime plagued city

Shocking video footage captured the moment a suspected shoplifter punched an NYPD cop in the face, knocking her to the ground before running from the store as crime in the city continue to spiral out of control, Your Content has learned.

The suspect was recognized by the store’s manager and asked a female cop to step inside and monitor him.

He was then seen pushing the cop away after being approached by her before knocking her to the ground.

The officer suffered a cut to her ear and a broken bone in her face, cops said.

This incident comes after a 4.9 increase in larcenies in NYC,’according to The New York Post.

