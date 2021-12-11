Taliban gunmen shoot dead police officer and injure another providing security for polio vaccination workers in Pakistan

Taliban gunmen shot dead one police officer and wounded another protecting polio vaccination workers in north western Pakistan, officials today confirmed, Your Content has learned.

Taliban gunmen attack polio vaccine workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

They shot dead one police officer, and injured another who were escorting jabs.

Pakistani Taliban have since claimed all responsibility for the terror attack.

They had denounced polio vaccine as a ‘Western conspiracy’ and ‘bio weapon’,’according to ABC News.

