Saturday, December 11, 2021
Saturday, December 11, 2021
More

    Taliban gunmen shoot dead police officer and injure another providing security for polio vaccination workers in Pakistan
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Taliban gunmen shot dead one police officer and wounded another protecting polio vaccination workers in north western Pakistan, officials today confirmed, Your Content has learned.

    Taliban gunmen attack polio vaccine workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

    - Advertisement -

    They shot dead one police officer, and injured another who were escorting jabs.

    Pakistani Taliban have since claimed all responsibility for the terror attack.

    They had denounced polio vaccine as a ‘Western conspiracy’ and ‘bio weapon’,’according to ABC News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.