Texas high school football player, 16, allegedly lured out of party by teammates and beaten until his skull was fractured and his brain bled

A Texas high school football player was found unconscious and bleeding from his ears outside a party by paramedics after three of his teammates allegedly attacked him, Your Content has learned.

Three Texas teenagers have been charged with the beating of a fellow teammate on December 3rd.

Cole Hagan, 16, suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone outside a house party in Lake Jackson at around 11.30p.m.

Reid Mitchell, 17, Logan Huber, 17 and Ayden Holland, 18, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The teens allegedly confessed to luring Hagan away from the party by telling him that his truck had been damaged.

Once outside, Hagan was then reportedly punched by Mitchell in the face and was knocked down to the concrete after receiving of ‘three or four hard elbows’

Hagan was then driven to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, 53 miles away from Lake Jackson, where he was placed on a ventilator for multiple days.

It remains unclear if the teens are being tried as juveniles or adults, and whether they hired attorney’s for their defense.

Hagan’s family are currently offering a $25,000 reward to anyone willing to come forward with the video of the attack,’according to The daily Advent.

