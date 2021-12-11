‘The jury has exposed you for the selfish, murdering, lying monster you are’ Judge’s withering put down to Michigan man, 47, who is jailed for life for fatally lacing wife’s CEREAL with heroin

A Michigan man who was convicted of killing his wife by spiking her cereal with heroin after failing to hire an assassin was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole, Your Content has learned.

Jason Harris, 47, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2014 murder of his wife, Christina Thompson-Harris in their Michigan home.

Harris had been found guilty of spiking Christina’s cereal with heroine, causing her to overdose and allowing him to collect $120,000 through life insurance.

Co-workers testified that Harris had been asking for drugs to give to his wife and attempted to hire one of them as a hitman to kill Christina.

The jury ‘exposed you for the selfish, murdering lying monster you are,’ Judge David Newblatt said as he delivered the sentence,’according to FOX2.

