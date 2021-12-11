Saturday, December 11, 2021
    The Monkees singer and guitarist Mike Nesmith dies ‘from natural causes’ at home in LA aged 78 leaving Micky Dolenz as the last surviving member of the 1960s band
    Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the 1960s group The Monkees, died on Friday at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 78, Your Content has learned.

    His family confirmed his passing in a statement to TMZ.

    Nesmith once fought for control of The Monkees, a made for television rock ‘n’ roll band, wanting it to be a real group.

    The group released several hits in the 1960s, including Daydream Believer and Valerie, eventually rivaling the success of the Beatles.

    After the group disbanded, Nesmith helped launch MTV,’according to The New York Times.

