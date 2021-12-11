Saturday, December 11, 2021
Saturday, December 11, 2021
    ‘The wall is stuck on me’ Horrifying audio captures cry for help from woman trapped in Kentucky candle factory leveled by powerful tornado
    A harrowing Facebook video, posted from inside a Kentucky candle factory, gives an idea of the horror faced by those trapped by debris after deadly tornados tore through the South and Midwest, Your Content has learned.

    The video, credited to Kyanna Lou, is largely in complete darkness with multiple voices heard crying and calling for help.

    ‘I don’t know who’s watching,’ a woman is heard saying. ‘We got hit by a hurricane. I’m at work in Mayfield and we are trapped’

    ‘Please y’all, give us some help. We are at the candle factory in Mayfield. Please, please. Y’all! Please send us some help’

    ‘The wall is stuck on me,’ she added. ‘Nobody can get to us, y’all, we can’t move’

    Chris Jackson, a storm watcher, claimed just before 1:00am that fire personnel had arrived.

    As of midnight, no deaths were reported in Mayfield where a ‘severe’ tornado struck , though Kentucky State Police say a loss of life is ‘expected’

    One analyst measured the debris as traveling up to 30,000 feet in the air, a near record,’according to Texas News Today.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

