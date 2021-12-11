Theft, road rage and racism: How Biden’s new US Attorney for Massachusetts who was filmed threatening reporters was charged with handling stolen property, called cops ‘murderers’ and told colleague to shut up because he was ‘white man’

The controversial background of the new United States attorney for the District of Massachusetts has come under scrutiny following her confirmation to the role this week, Your Content has learned.

Rachael Rollins was confirmed as US attorney for Massachusetts on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

She made history as the first black woman to hold the powerful role, and was cheered by progressives.

But it has drawn new scrutiny to a variety of controversial incidents from her history.

In January she berated a news crew who confronted her over an alleged road rage incident.

Motorist claimed she impersonated police officer using blue flashing lights and threatening to issue ticket.

- Advertisement -

At age 19, she was charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor which was dismissed.

Rollins also has a history of making statements invoking race in her public remarks.

Last year she told fellow DAs she didn’t want ‘white men telling me what communities of color need’,’according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]