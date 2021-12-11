Saturday, December 11, 2021
Saturday, December 11, 2021
More

    Window washer dies after plummeting from 12th floor of Brooklyn building Company he worked for had 115 complaints by employees since 2017
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A New Jersey window washer was killed Friday morning after he plummeted more than a 100 feet while cleaning on 21 story Brooklyn building, Your Content has learned.

    New Jersey window washer Diego Rodriguez Celi, 34, was pronounced dead on Friday morning after he fell while working on a 21 story Brooklyn building.

    - Advertisement -

    Celi had fallen from the 12th floor of the building and landed on the second floor balcony or parapet.

    He had been working with the construction company New Line Structures and Development, which has received 115 complaints about its safety measures.

    The cause of the fall is being investigated and Celi’s equipment is also being checked as it is believed his harness may have been broken,’according to NY Daily News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.