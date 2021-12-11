Window washer dies after plummeting from 12th floor of Brooklyn building Company he worked for had 115 complaints by employees since 2017

A New Jersey window washer was killed Friday morning after he plummeted more than a 100 feet while cleaning on 21 story Brooklyn building, Your Content has learned.

New Jersey window washer Diego Rodriguez Celi, 34, was pronounced dead on Friday morning after he fell while working on a 21 story Brooklyn building.

Celi had fallen from the 12th floor of the building and landed on the second floor balcony or parapet.

He had been working with the construction company New Line Structures and Development, which has received 115 complaints about its safety measures.

The cause of the fall is being investigated and Celi’s equipment is also being checked as it is believed his harness may have been broken,’according to NY Daily News.

