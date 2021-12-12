‘Another piece of the puzzle’ Grandfather of one of the Delphi girls murdered in 2017 speaks out after Indiana detectives revealed the two 14 year olds were catfished by fake male model Instagram account set up by jailed predator

The grandfather of a 14 year old girl murdered in 2017 is speaking out after Indiana detectives revealed that a fake Instagram account created by a suspected pedophile was used to lure the teen and a friend who was also slain, Your Content has learned.

Friends Liberty ‘Libby’ German and Abigail ‘Abby’ Williams were slain after embarking on a walk together in Delphi, Indiana on February 13, 2017.

Police revealed earlier this week that a catfish account created by a suspected pedophile might be connected to the nearly five year old case.

The same Instagram and Snapchat persona is named in an affidavit for Kegan Anthony Kline, 27, who was arrested in Peru, Indiana for an unrelated crime

Cops are searching for people connected with the profile Anthony shots, a fake account using images of an innocent male model to lure young girls.

Police will not confirm whether the girls had contact with the man who ran the account, nor will they say why it is suddenly part of the investigation.

Libby’s grandfather Mike Patty, who raised her, said he’s hopeful the latest revelation leads to answers in the case.

An Indiana State Police spokesman said the latest release has yielded new tips,’according to The Daily Advent.

