Sunday, December 12, 2021
Sunday, December 12, 2021
More

    ‘Another piece of the puzzle’ Grandfather of one of the Delphi girls murdered in 2017 speaks out after Indiana detectives revealed the two 14 year olds were catfished by fake male model Instagram account set up by jailed predator
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The grandfather of a 14 year old girl murdered in 2017 is speaking out after Indiana detectives revealed that a fake Instagram account created by a suspected pedophile was used to lure the teen and a friend who was also slain, Your Content has learned.

    Friends Liberty ‘Libby’ German and Abigail ‘Abby’ Williams were slain after embarking on a walk together in Delphi, Indiana on February 13, 2017.

    - Advertisement -

    Police revealed earlier this week that a catfish account created by a suspected pedophile might be connected to the nearly five year old case.

    The same Instagram and Snapchat persona is named in an affidavit for Kegan Anthony Kline, 27, who was arrested in Peru, Indiana for an unrelated crime

    Cops are searching for people connected with the profile Anthony shots, a fake account using images of an innocent male model to lure young girls.

    Police will not confirm whether the girls had contact with the man who ran the account, nor will they say why it is suddenly part of the investigation.

    - Advertisement -

    Libby’s grandfather Mike Patty, who raised her, said he’s hopeful the latest revelation leads to answers in the case.

    An Indiana State Police spokesman said the latest release has yielded new tips,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.