Austria SCRAPS lockdown for vaccinated people three weeks after rules came in but the un jabbed still face restrictions despite tens of thousands hitting streets in protest

Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after re imposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections.

The rules, which vary by region, largely allowed for the reopening of theatres, museums and other venues.

But unvaccinated Austrians will still be subject to the lockdown restrictions and must stay at their homes.

The move comes as tens of thousands of people protested in Vienna, Graz and Bregenz over the weekend.

Last month, Austria became the first EU country to say it would make Covid vaccinations mandatory,’according to The New York Times.

