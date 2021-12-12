Author Anne Rice dies aged 80 Writer who penned Interview With The Vampire passes away surrounded by her family after suffering a stroke

Author Anne Rice who wrote Interview with the Vampire died surrounded by her family last night, Your Content has learned.

Famed writer died due to complications from an earlier stroke she had suffered.

Son Christopher penned sorrowful statement confirming the sad news online.

He added ‘The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated’,’according to The Guardian.

