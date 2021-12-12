Bay Area man who fled to Belarus after attacking cops during January 6 riot is hit with 14 criminal charges in his absence

A California man who fled to Belarus after being accused of attacking cops during the January 6 Capitol riots has been charged with 14 crimes in his absence, Your Content has learned.

California man Evan Neumann, 49, was indicted on 14 criminal counts on Friday for his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots.

- Advertisement -

Neumann had allegedly assaulted used a metal barricade to attack police during the riots.

He was initially charged on six criminal counts after he allegedly assaulted three MPD officers and one Capitol Police officer.

He fled the country after the charges were filed and sold his home for $1.3 million.

The father of two has since sought asylum in Belarus as he claimed the United States is no longer a country of law and order,’according to CBS5.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]