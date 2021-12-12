Sunday, December 12, 2021
Sunday, December 12, 2021
More

    Bay Area man who fled to Belarus after attacking cops during January 6 riot is hit with 14 criminal charges in his absence
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A California man who fled to Belarus after being accused of attacking cops during the January 6 Capitol riots has been charged with 14 crimes in his absence, Your Content has learned.

    California man Evan Neumann, 49, was indicted on 14 criminal counts on Friday for his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots.

    - Advertisement -

    Neumann had allegedly assaulted used a metal barricade to attack police during the riots.

    He was initially charged on six criminal counts after he allegedly assaulted three MPD officers and one Capitol Police officer.

    He fled the country after the charges were filed and sold his home for $1.3 million.

    The father of two has since sought asylum in Belarus as he claimed the United States is no longer a country of law and order,’according to CBS5.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.