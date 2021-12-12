Sunday, December 12, 2021
    Before and after photos show devastation suffered after deadly twisters blew through Kentucky town courthouse, Arkansas nursing home and Amazon warehouse in Illinois
    Shocking images show the devastation left behind after nearly 20 tornadoes swept through five states in the Mississippi Valley Friday, Your Content has learned.

    The epicenter of the destruction was the town of Mayfield, a small city of about 10,000 people in the far western part of Kentucky.

    Blocks were flattened, the courthouse tower shredded, houses and buildings ripped apart, and twisted metal, shattered tree limbs and bricks scattered.

    That included the city’s courthouse, who’s clock tower was completely torn off by the tornadoes.

    The courthouse dates back to the 19th century and is considered a historic building in Mayfield.

    Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at a briefing midday on Saturday the death toll was now ‘north of 70’ and that ‘it may in fact end up exceeding 100,’according to Texas News.

