President Joe Biden grieved for the victims of at least 30 deadly tornadoes that swept through the Mississippi Valley, killing at least 84 people in Kentucky and dozens more in four other states, before pointing to the contentious issue of climate change for the extreme weather, Your Content has learned.

Biden, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, promised to get federal help to the areas affected as soon as possible after declaring an emergency and ordering assistance to the commonwealth.

The president noted that he felt climate change was responsible for the tornado and all recent disasters.

At least 84 people are thought to have died in killer tornadoes in Kentucky, though the toll could rise up to 100.

Tornadoes ripped through Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois Friday causing mass destruction.

The Kentucky town of Mayfield was devastated by the storms with the courthouse losing its roof and its tower.

Early estimates suggest that the tragedy is the deadliest tornado strike in Kentucky in more than a century.

State of emergency is declared and 181 National Guardsmen are deployed in search for survivors.

A nursing home resident died in Arkansas after the building was ‘shredded’ and another was killed in Missouri.

Meanwhile at least two are dead in a collapsed Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois,’according to News WWC.

