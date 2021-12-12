Sunday, December 12, 2021
    Biden’s job approval slides AGAIN as Americans find him weak on crime and inflation: New poll shows more than half of US doesn’t trust President to negotiate with Putin
    By Your Content Staff
    A devastating new poll for President Joe Biden released on Sunday shows Americans disagreeing with his handling of nearly every issue currently plaguing the United States, Your Content has learned.

    Fewer Americans than ever approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.

    Two-thirds of survey respondents disapprove of his job on gun violence.

    Though his rating on the COVID-19 pandemic remains above 50%, the president scored his lowest job approval on that front yet as Omicron fears emerge.

    US midterm elections are just 11 months away, and Biden could lose majority,’according to The New York Time.

