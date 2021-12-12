Brazen crime, open drug use, a spike in homelessness and trashed streets drives very tolerant San Francisco residents to say ENOUGH!

San Francisco’s brazen crime, open drug use and trashed streets have made even the most progressive of the city’s famed liberal residents demand a return to law and order as they seek to recall the woke district attorney, Your Content has learned.

Some residents of San Francisco have said they are fed up with the city’s brazen crime, open drug use and trashed streets.

Frustration is growing among residents who see the city in decline with feces on the sidewalks, home and vehicle break-ins and overflowing trash cans.

Many blame woke District Attorney Chesa Boudin for the crime spree.

He is now facing a recall election.

Some have also hired their own security amid the crime spree.

Officials say the rise in homelessness is partially to blame for the rise in crime,’according to KTLA.

