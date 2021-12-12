British man says ‘I thought I was going to die’ after OTTERS pinned him down and savaged him in Singapore park

A British grandfather told how he feared he would be killed by a ‘frenzied’ pack of otters who attacked him during an early morning run in Singapore, Your Content has learned.

Graham Spencer, 71, was bitten by family of well-known otters while walking.

Sustained over 20 injuries to his legs, buttocks, finger in November 30 incident.

He was pinned down, bitten by otters in Singapore’s botanic gardens at 6:40am.

His friend scared the animals off and they took refuge in a nearby visitor centre.

Mr Spencer was treated at hospital for injuries, he said police were investigating,’according to The Guardian.

—

