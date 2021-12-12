Sunday, December 12, 2021
    California Governor Gavin Newsom vows to use Texas abortion ban tactics for gun control legislation in his state
    Gavin Newsom wants to used the Supreme Court’s ruling on a Texas law banning abortion to allow private citizens in California to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of AR-15 weapons, Your Content has learned.

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged on Saturday to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state.

    He cited he would use the same authority claimed by conservative lawmakers in Texas to outlaw most abortions once a heartbeat is detected.

    ‘If states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts… then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way,’ Newsom said.

    Texas Republicans passed a banning abortions around six weeks into pregnancy.

    Law allows private citizens to enforce the ban by suing abortion clinics and anyone who ‘aids and abets’ with the procedure.

    The 6-3 conservative majority Supreme Court upheld this law in a Friday ruling,’according to The New York Times.

