A Washington DC woman was allegedly killed by an ex-con who began mercilessly stalking and beating her after serving two decades in prison for terrorizing the same woman before he was freed earlier this year because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail, Your Content has learned.

Matthew Garrett, 66, was arrested in the killing of Sylvia Matthews, 71, who was found unconscious and with serious head injuries.

On October 7, Garrett was arrested at Matthews’ front door and charged with threatening her but prosecutors declined the case.

Two weeks later on October 22, police said that Garrett beat Matthews outside her home, but prosecutors suspended prosecution for unknown reasons.

When police responded to Matthews’ home on December 3 they found Garrett next to an unconscious and injured Matthews.

Garrett allegedly told officers ‘he just got there’ and that Matthews had called him to come over because she believed that someone had broken into her home.

Matthews was taken to a local hospital and died from her injuries the following day, police said.

Garrett was previously charged with stalking Matthews and breaking into the same home in 1999 and chasing her to a neighbor’s house.

Garrett was sent to jail and served two decades in prison for the crime before he was let out on compassionate release in March due to a COVID-19 outbreak,’according to Texas News.

