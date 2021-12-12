Sunday, December 12, 2021
    EDM artist CharlestheFirst passes away at the age of 25 in a Nashville hotel room from unconfirmed causes
    EDM artist Charles Ingalls, also known by his stage name CharlestheFirst, has passed away at the age of 25, Your Content has learned.

    The performer had recently released an album entitled SOLUS.

    An autopsy and toxicology investigation is occurring with the intention of finding out the cause of death.

    He was set to perform a sold out show in Pelham, Tennessee on Saturday night,’according to The Daily Advent.

    according to The Daily Advent.

