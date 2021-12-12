EDM artist CharlestheFirst passes away at the age of 25 in a Nashville hotel room from unconfirmed causes

EDM artist Charles Ingalls, also known by his stage name CharlestheFirst, has passed away at the age of 25, Your Content has learned.

The performer had recently released an album entitled SOLUS.

An autopsy and toxicology investigation is occurring with the intention of finding out the cause of death.

He was set to perform a sold out show in Pelham, Tennessee on Saturday night,’according to The Daily Advent.

