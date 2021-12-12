Sunday, December 12, 2021
    Family accuses school officials of destroying evidence in $100 million lawsuit filed against Oxford School District after their daughter was shot by Ethan Crumbley
    Lawyers for a student injured in the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School last month are accusing the school district of destroying evidence, Your Content has learned.

    Riley Franz, 17, who was injured in the school shooting on November 30, and her sister, Bella Franz, 14, who watched it, are suing the Oxford School District.

    Their lawyers claim that the school district failed to protect students by letting a ‘deranged’ and ‘homicidal’ student return to class despite warning signs.

    They also claim in court documents on Friday that the evidence was destroyed after the lawsuit was filed the day before.

    Among the documents they say went missing are a defendant’s LinkedIn page and the school’s lit of administrators.

    US District Judge Terrence Berg has ordered the district to turn over all evidence relating to the shooting that killed four students.

    An attorney for the district claims it is a ‘lie’ that the district destroyed evidence.

    He insists the defendant whose LinkedIn was removed has not worked for the district in over a year,’according to The New York Post.

