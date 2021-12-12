Frail Phil Collins, 70, sits during performance with Genesis while son Nic, 20, plays drums in NYC leg of tour as singer battles debilitating health condition

A frail Phil Collins took to the stage with his band Genesis as part of their The Last Domino? Tour at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Friday night, Your Content has learned.

The singer, 70 who is touring with fellow bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, both 71 was joined by his 20 year old son Nic on drums.

- Advertisement -

Phil, could be seen sitting as he performed on stage, after being plagued by a number of health issues in recent years, starting with an injured vertebrae in his upper back in 2009.

The injury was sustained during a show and left him with cripplingly painful nerve damage.

Despite Phil’s health issues, after two break ups and a reunion tour, the English trio have been back on the road under the banner The Last Domino? Tour.

The band opened their set with the song Behind The Lines and then Duke’s End, both from their hit 1980 album, Duke.

- Advertisement -

The setlist was full of Genesis staples including, the Mama, Follow You Follow Me, Invisible Touch, Throwing It All Away and I Can’t Dance, among others,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]