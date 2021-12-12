Human remains found in hunt for ex NFL star Kevin Ware’s missing girlfriend six months after she disappeared following fight with him at house party and cops named him as a suspect

Human remains have been found in the hunt for ex-NFL star Kevin Ware’s missing girlfriend, six months after the sportsman was named a suspect in her disappearance, Your Content has learned.

Human remains found in Texas are suspected to be in connection to the missing girlfriend of ex-NFL star Kevin Ware.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen at a house party in Spring, Texas, on April 25 before her disappearance.

Ware was named as a suspect in connection with Pomaski’s disappearance in June.

He had been arrested that same month after failing to appear for supervision after he was charged in April for possession of weapons and drugs.

The remains were found in northern Harris County on Thursday and have been confirmed to be human.

