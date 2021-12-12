‘I liked Barack’ Trump praises ‘smart and sharp’ Obama during tour with Bill O’Reilly where tickets went for up to $4,687 and where he said there was ‘love in the air’ at Jan 6 riot

Donald Trump expressed admiration for President Barack Obama on Saturday after spending years excoriating his Democratic predecessor as the ex-president held an event in southern Florida with conservative radio host Bill O’Reilly, Your Content has learned.

Donald Trump praised his predecessor Barack Obama at an event Saturday despite years of criticism and attacks.

‘I liked him,’ Trump said of Obama, adding he was ‘smart and sharp’

Trump kicked of a four event ‘History Tour’ with conservative media personality Bill O’Reilly in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday evening.

In a Sunday statement, Trump said he would hold a rally Sunrise soon,’according to The New York Post.

