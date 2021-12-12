Sunday, December 12, 2021
Sunday, December 12, 2021
More

    ‘I liked Barack’ Trump praises ‘smart and sharp’ Obama during tour with Bill O’Reilly where tickets went for up to $4,687 and where he said there was ‘love in the air’ at Jan 6 riot
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Donald Trump expressed admiration for President Barack Obama on Saturday after spending years excoriating his Democratic predecessor as the ex-president held an event in southern Florida with conservative radio host Bill O’Reilly, Your Content has learned.

    Donald Trump praised his predecessor Barack Obama at an event Saturday despite years of criticism and attacks.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘I liked him,’ Trump said of Obama, adding he was ‘smart and sharp’

    Trump kicked of a four event ‘History Tour’ with conservative media personality Bill O’Reilly in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday evening.

    In a Sunday statement, Trump said he would hold a rally Sunrise soon,’according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.