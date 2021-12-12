Sunday, December 12, 2021
Sunday, December 12, 2021
    ‘If he were a Republican he’d be in jail for 25 years’ Trump calls Jussie Smollett’s fake MAGA race attack ‘a hate crime in reverse’ following actor’s guilty verdict
    Donald Trump has reacted to Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a hate crime he claimed was perpetrated by MAGA supporters, calling it a ‘hate crime in reverse’, Your Content has learned.

    Trump on Friday responded to Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police.

    Smollett falsely claimed Trump’s supporters attacked him in a hate crime.

    ‘This is really a hate crime. Sort of a hate crime in reverse,’ said Trump,’according to The New York Post.

