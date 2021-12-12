Incoming NYC Mayor Eric Adams vows to properly honor hero whistleblower cop Frank Serpico who exposed his crooked NYPD colleagues, was shot in eye during 1971 drug raid and inspired Al Pacino movie

Incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to ensure that whistleblower cop Frank Serpico gets the proper ceremony and medal the NYPD denied him 50 years ago, Your Content has learned.

Adams, who will take office in January, promised the whistleblower cop, 85, via Twitter that he would get a Police Department Medal of Honor certificate.

‘@SerpicoDet’s bravery inspired my law enforcement career. Frank we’re going to make sure you get your medal,’ Adams wrote on Saturday.

Serpico exposed the rampant corruption within the New York Police Department to the press and testified before the Knapp Commission in 1970.

In 1971, he was shot in the eye during a drug raid and said colleagues soured with his commitment to exposing bribery didn’t make an ‘officer down’ call,’according to The Daily Advent.

