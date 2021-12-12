Sunday, December 12, 2021
    Jussie Smollett juror says they all IMMEDIATELY knew disgraced Empire star was guilty and that his poor testimony led to his conviction for faking hate crime
    A juror who tried the Jussie Smollett trial said she and the other 11 members of the panel were immediately convinced of his guilt and that the actor’s poor testimony sealed his fate, Your Content has learned.

    An anonymous female juror laid out the reasons that she and her peers just didn’t find Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s case convincing.

    She said Smollett’s defense, which consisted mostly of ‘character witnesses,’ was far less compelling than the testimonies of the Osundairo brothers.

    The woman also said all 12 jurors were convinced of Smollett’s guilt, but spent nine hours deliberating about proving it beyond reasonable doubt.

    Frank Gatson, Smollett’s creative director who allegedly reported the ‘hate crime’ was on the defense’s list of witnesses but never took the stand.

    The juror told the Chicago Sun-Times that she and her peers felt that Gatson’s testimony may have given Smollett’s claims more weight.

    ‘We all wanted to hear from Frank,’ she said.

    She said Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche, seemed to be ‘just shooting from the hip’ with her defense strategy compared to the prosecution.

    Special Prosecutor Dan Webb made the case against Smollett seem ‘seamless’ with his ‘methodical, plodding’ style, she said.

    The jury of six women and six men didn’t have major disagreements, she said, but took a careful nine hours to deliberate due to the volume of evidence.

    Smollett, 39, was convicted of five of six charged counts of felony disorderly conduct for making a false police report about a bogus hate crime on Thursday.

    ‘I just hope that [Smollett and his attorneys] know that we went in there with an open mind. I listened to both sides’,’according to CNBC.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

