    Kamala Harris should stop thinking about filling Biden’s shoes and ‘come to terms’ with her role as vice president to improve weak poll numbers, conservative columnist says
    By Your Content Staff
    Kamala Harris needs to stop playing at politics and start performing the duties required of a vice president if she has any chance of raising her paltry poll numbers, a new oped in the Wall Street Journal says, Your Content has learned.

    Conservative Peggy Noonan offered VP Harris some advise on how to recover from weak polling in her new WSJ op-ed ‘Kamala Harris Needs to Get Serious’

    Noonan said the reports of a ‘dysfunctional’ office has left people uneasy, referring to the damaging expose where a former staffer labeled the VP a ‘bully’

    Noonan also pointed to polling that found that 39% of likely U.S. voters held a favorable opinion of Harris, two points lower than her 41% standing in August.

    Noonan said Harris should ‘come to terms’ with the responsibilities of being vice president, instead of always looking to further her own political prospects,’according to FOX.

