Sunday, December 12, 2021
Sunday, December 12, 2021
More

    Kentucky inmate injured on work release at candle factory destroyed by tornado ABSCONDS from hospital Corrections officer supervising him died at factory
    K

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Police are hunting for an inmate who walked out of a hospital after he was rescued from a candle factory that collapsed amid Kentucky’s spate of deadly tornadoes on Friday night while he was on work release, Your Content has learned.

    Graves County Jail inmate Francisco ‘Cisco’ Starks, 44, went on the lam amid confusion caused by a confluence of tornadoes in Kentucky.

    - Advertisement -

    On Friday, was among many rescued from the collapsed MCP candle factory in Mayfield, the epicenter of the historically devastating twisters.

    The corrections officer supervising inmates, Robert Daniel, was killed by the collapse.

    The next day, he simply walked out of the Jackson Purchase Medical Center after he was treated – by the time hospital workers notified jail staff, he was gone.

    Starks was serving time for third degree burglary, theft of an automobile and receiving stolen property.

    - Advertisement -

    He was one of seven inmates rescued from the building Corrections Officer Robert Daniel, who was supervising them, died in the collapse.

    At the jail Starks never returned to, 83 inmates had to be evacuated to other facilities due to severe damage from the tornado. None were injured.

    ‘(The damage is) structurally bad enough that I question it’ll ever be able to open again,’ Graves COunty Jailer George Workman said.

    Kyanna Parsons-Perez, who was trapped under at debris when the factory collapsed, said the work release inmates helped rescue her and others,’according to CNN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.