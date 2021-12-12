Kentucky inmate injured on work release at candle factory destroyed by tornado ABSCONDS from hospital Corrections officer supervising him died at factory

Police are hunting for an inmate who walked out of a hospital after he was rescued from a candle factory that collapsed amid Kentucky’s spate of deadly tornadoes on Friday night while he was on work release, Your Content has learned.

Graves County Jail inmate Francisco ‘Cisco’ Starks, 44, went on the lam amid confusion caused by a confluence of tornadoes in Kentucky.

On Friday, was among many rescued from the collapsed MCP candle factory in Mayfield, the epicenter of the historically devastating twisters.

The corrections officer supervising inmates, Robert Daniel, was killed by the collapse.

The next day, he simply walked out of the Jackson Purchase Medical Center after he was treated – by the time hospital workers notified jail staff, he was gone.

Starks was serving time for third degree burglary, theft of an automobile and receiving stolen property.

At the jail Starks never returned to, 83 inmates had to be evacuated to other facilities due to severe damage from the tornado. None were injured.

‘(The damage is) structurally bad enough that I question it’ll ever be able to open again,’ Graves COunty Jailer George Workman said.

Kyanna Parsons-Perez, who was trapped under at debris when the factory collapsed, said the work release inmates helped rescue her and others,’according to CNN.

