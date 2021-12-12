Sunday, December 12, 2021
    Man accused of sexually assaulting at least six women and leaving one in a ditch with a broken leg for DAYS is charged with 14 felonies including four counts of attempted murder
    By Your Content Staff
    A California man has been accused of sexually assaulting at least six women and was charged with 14 felonies, including four counts of attempted murder, Your Content has learned.

    Prosecutors charged 36 year old Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia with 14 felony counts, including four counts of attempted murder.

    Officials said that Garcia physically and sexually assaulted six women in the Coachella Valley area from September 2020 to August 2021.

    In one instance Garcia allegedly struck and broke a victim’s leg with his pickup truck and left the victim abandoned in a ditch for two days before she was found.

    Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said that Garcia possibly knew some of his victims but others he randomly approached when they were alone.

    Along with the attempted murder counts, Garcia is also charged with forcible rape, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, and other sex-related counts,’according to NBC4.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

