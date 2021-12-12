Navy warship commander is fired for refusing to get COVID vaccine or take regular at work tests to prove he didn’t have virus

A Navy warship commander who refused to get the COVID-19 jab or submit to testing to prove he did not have the virus was fired from his job as the executive officer of the USS Winston Churchill, Your Content has learned.

Navy Cmdr. Lucian Kins was relieved from duty on Friday after he reportedly refused to get the COVID vaccine or take tests to prove he didn’t have the virus.

Lt. Cmdr. Han Yi is temporarily serving as the USS Winston Churchill’s executive officer until a permanent replacement is identified.

Kins, who was on track to become commander of the Churchill in the next year and a half, requested a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate.

His religious waiver was denied and he is trying to appeal the decision.

To date, 2,705 sailors have submitted religious waivers but none were approved.

It remains unclear at this time if Kins will be reinstated to his position if his appeal is approved,’according to The New York Post.

