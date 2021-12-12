Sunday, December 12, 2021
Sunday, December 12, 2021
More

    Operation Whistle Pig Customs and Border Patrol secret unit used country’s most sensitive databases to spy on US citizens that included 20 journalists, government officials, congressional members and NGO workers
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A secretive unit within US Customs and Border Patrol peered into the personal and financial records of government staff, nonprofit workers and up to 20 journalists from outlets like the New York Times and the Associated Press, Your Content has learned.

    CBP’s Counter Network Division had very few protocols.

    - Advertisement -

    Agent Jeffrey Rambo and others used terrorist databases and other tools to look up journalists it was considering working with and to monitor staff in Congress.

    ‘When a name comes across your desk, you run it through every system you have access to, that’s just status quo, that’s what everyone does,’ Rambo said.

    The revelations have been condemned by news outlets and privacy advocates,’according to Yahoo News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.