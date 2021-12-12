Operation Whistle Pig Customs and Border Patrol secret unit used country’s most sensitive databases to spy on US citizens that included 20 journalists, government officials, congressional members and NGO workers

A secretive unit within US Customs and Border Patrol peered into the personal and financial records of government staff, nonprofit workers and up to 20 journalists from outlets like the New York Times and the Associated Press, Your Content has learned.

CBP’s Counter Network Division had very few protocols.

- Advertisement -

Agent Jeffrey Rambo and others used terrorist databases and other tools to look up journalists it was considering working with and to monitor staff in Congress.

‘When a name comes across your desk, you run it through every system you have access to, that’s just status quo, that’s what everyone does,’ Rambo said.

The revelations have been condemned by news outlets and privacy advocates,’according to Yahoo News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]