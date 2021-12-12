Putin sends Biden ‘sincere condolences’ over Kentucky’s deadliest storm ever First identified victims include judge and boy, three, with governor warning that death toll will likely surpass 100

A judge and a three year old boy are among the scores of victims in a historic tornado strike in Kentucky that has left communities reeling with its devastating impact, Your Content has learned.

Governor Andy Beshear has said that up to 100 people are feared dead in Kentucky alone, with 80 confirmed.

It shatters the prior record for deadliest tornado in Kentucky history, set in 1890 when a twister killed 76.

Twisters that spread destruction across six states on Friday night were powerful enough to derail freight train.

Town of Mayfield in western Kentucky is the epicenter of the destruction with entire blocks decimated.

Twister now believed to be the deadliest in Kentucky history with the longest track of any in the nation.

In a telegram on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered ‘sincere condolences’ to Joe Biden,’according to Texas News.

